ICU Medical: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.8 million.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.81 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $328.6 million in the period.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.65 per share.

ICU Medical shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

