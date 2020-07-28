Huntsman: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $62 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Huntsman shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 5.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUN