Huntsman: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $705 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

Huntsman shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUN