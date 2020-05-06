https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/Hudson-Global-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15250305.php
Hudson Global: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) on Wednesday reported a loss of $511,000 in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.
The staffing company posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period.
Hudson Global shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 40% in the last 12 months.
