HubSpot: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, came to 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $203.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $211 million for the fiscal third quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of 92 cents to 96 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $828 million to $832 million.

HubSpot shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $237.79, a climb of 45% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBS