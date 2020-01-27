How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Monday as the potential economic impact of the outbreak of a new virus from China continued to weigh on global markets.

The market's slide came after China announced a sharp rise in cases of the virus. Technology stocks led the broad sell-off, wihch gave the Dow Jones its first 5-day losing streak since early August and handed the S&P 500 its worst day since early October.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 51.84 points, or 1.6%, to 3,243.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 453.93 points, or 1.6%, to 28,535.80.

The Nasdaq lost 175.60 points, or 1.9%, to 9,139.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 18.09 points, or 1.1%, to 1,644.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 12.85 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 2.64 points, or 0.01%.

The Nasdaq is up 166.70 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.33 points, or 1.5%.