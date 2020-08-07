How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mostly higher Friday, extending the S&P 500's win streak to a sixth day.

The benchmark index has now notched a weekly gain five out of the past six weeks. Gains in financial and industrial companies outweighed a slide in technology stocks that weighed down the Nasdaq. Treasury yields rose and gold fell.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.12 points, or 0.1%, to 3,351.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46.50 points, or 0.2%, to 27,433.48.

The Nasdaq composite fell 97.09 points, or 0.9%, to 11,010.98.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 24.56 points, or 1.6%, to 1,569.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 80.16 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is up 1,005.16 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 265.71 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 88.76 points, or 6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 120.50 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 1,104.96 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,038.38 points, or 22.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 99.28 points, or 6%.