Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $59 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $302.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $183.8 million, or $2.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.16 billion.

Houlihan Lokey shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $60, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLI