Horace Mann: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.4 million.

The Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners' insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $334.4 million in the period.

Horace Mann shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $44.09, a climb of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMN