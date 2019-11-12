Heron Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.6 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $42.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.9 million.

Heron Therapeutics shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRTX