Herman Miller: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) _ Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $48.2 million.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 84 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $670.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Herman Miller said it expects revenue in the range of $685 million to $705 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $685.3 million.

Herman Miller shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $44.46, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.

