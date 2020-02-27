Heritage Insurance: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of 44 cents.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $138.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.6 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $511.3 million.

Heritage Insurance shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.38, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

