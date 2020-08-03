Heritage Insurance: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $136 million in the period.

Heritage Insurance shares have decreased nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.11, a fall of 9.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRTG