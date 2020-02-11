Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) _ Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

The Novato, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period.

Hennessy Advisors shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.45, a drop of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

