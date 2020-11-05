HanesBrands: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $103.3 million.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, HanesBrands expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.66 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

HanesBrands shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBI