HanesBrands: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $161.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

HanesBrands shares have dropped slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 7.5% in the last 12 months.

