HRG: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) _ Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $45.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $97.8 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.96 billion.

HRG shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

