HP Enterprise: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $157 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $7.21 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, HP Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 44 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.78 per share.

HP Enterprise shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year.

