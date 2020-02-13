HEI: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66.7 million.

The Honolulu-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share.

The the parent of Hawaii's largest electricity generator posted revenue of $726 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $219.8 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.87 billion.

HEI shares have climbed roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

