HC2 Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $475.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.43. A year ago, they were trading at $5.24.

