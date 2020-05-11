HC2 Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) on Monday reported a loss of $83.1 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.82 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 85 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $444.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.27. A year ago, they were trading at $2.65.

