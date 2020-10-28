H&E Equipment: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $289.3 million in the period.

H&E Equipment shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 39% in the last 12 months.

