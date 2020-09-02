Guess: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $20.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $398.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $382 million.

Guess shares have declined 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

