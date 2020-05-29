Grupo Supervielle: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $7.4 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $380.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $282.5 million, also topping Street forecasts.

The company's shares closed at $2.15. A year ago, they were trading at $5.90.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPV