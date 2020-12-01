Grupo Financiero Galicia: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $74.7 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $732.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $450.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

Grupo Financiero Galicia shares have dropped 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GGAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GGAL