Groupon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $304 million in the period.

Groupon shares have declined 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.40, a decrease of 63% in the last 12 months.

