Green Dot: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $46.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $362.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $346.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $319.5 million.

Green Dot shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $30.86, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDOT