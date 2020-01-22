Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Wheat for Mar. lost 3.75 cents at 5.7775 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.25 cents at 3.8875 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 1.50 cents at $3.1325 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 2.25 cents at $9.1375 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.2617 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.15 cents at $1.4392 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.6755 pound.