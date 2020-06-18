Grains mostly higher,livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. fell 5.25 cents at 4.8350 a bushel; Jul. corn was up .75 cent at 3.31 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 1 cent at $3.06 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 1.75 cents at $8.73 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .43 cent at $.9607 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .60 cent at $1.3297 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up .25 cent at $.4990 a pound.