Grains mixed,livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was up 1.75 cents at 5.0625 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 1.25 cents at 3.2625 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 3.75 cents at $3.1350 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 2.25 cents at $8.6550 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .28 cent at $.9660 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.58 cents at $1.3267 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .22 cent at $.4785 a pound.