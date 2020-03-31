Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Wheat for May fell .75 cent at 5.6875 a bushel; May. corn was off .50 cent at 3.4075 a bushel, May oats was up 2.75 cents at $2.6425 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 4 cents at $8.8625 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 2.62 cents at $1.0182 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.87 cents at $1.2192 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell 1.75 cents at $.5220 a pound.