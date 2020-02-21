Grains lower, livestock mixed.

Wheat for Mar. lost 9 cents at 5.51 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1.50 cents at 3.77 a bushel, Mar. oats was down 2.50 cents at $2.96 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 2.25 cents at $8.9275 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .38 cent at $1.1972 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .60 cent at $1.4020 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .15 cent at $.6702 a pound.