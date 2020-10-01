Grains higher, livestock mixed

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained .182 cent at $5.7820 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .194 cent at $3.8460 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .05 cent at $2.8360 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans advanced .24 cent at 10.26 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .0004 cent at $1.0922 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle fell .0122 cent $1.4170 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .0097 cent at .7332 a pound.