Gilead: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.17 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.75 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4 per share.

Gilead shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $65.89, a drop of 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GILD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GILD