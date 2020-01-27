German American Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) _ German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

The bank, based in Jasper, Indiana, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $58.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.2 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $190.7 million.

German American Bancorp shares have declined roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $34.96, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

