Genco Shipping: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $882,000.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $108.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $63.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $56 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $216.5 million.

Genco Shipping shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.06, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNK