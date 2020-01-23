Gatx: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $56.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.36 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $356.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $211.2 million, or $5.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

Gatx shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GATX