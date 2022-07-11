Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press July 11, 2022 Updated: July 11, 2022 9:09 a.m.
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
4 of8 An apartment block is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022, the day when the Nordstream 1 gas pipeline is shut down for maintenance reasons. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — A major gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe shut down for annual maintenance on Monday amid concern in Germany that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and is the latter's main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries as well. It is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes “testing of mechanical elements and automation systems.” The operator's data showed the gas flow dropping as planned on Monday morning.