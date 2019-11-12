Garrison Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $16.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period.

Garrison Capital shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.68, a fall of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GARS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GARS