GSI Technology: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $6.6 million in the period.

GSI Technology shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.60, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSIT