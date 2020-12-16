From restaurants to retailers, virus transformed economies PAUL WISEMAN and ALEXANDRA OLSON, AP Business Writers Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 11:11 a.m.
1 of6 Chef Proprieter Brenda Buenviaje smiles as she is interviewed at Brenda's French Soul Food in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. In pre-pandemic days, Brenda's French Soul Food was always hopping, but everything came to a screeching halt on March 16, when San Francisco halted indoor dining to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It reopened for takeout and delivery, and Buenviaje is now shipping meals nationwide through a service called Goldbelly. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — It would be just a temporary precaution.
When the viral pandemic erupted in March, employees of the small insurance firm Thimble fled their Manhattan offices. CEO Jay Bregman planned to call them back soon — as soon as New York was safe again.
