https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/Frequency-Electronics-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15557688.php
Frequency Electronics: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) _ Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Thursday reported a loss of $262,000 in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.
The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $13 million in the period.
Frequency Electronics shares have fallen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.12, a decline of 4% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FEIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FEIM
View Comments