Ford, US Bancorp fall; Bank of America, Tegna rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $3.37 to $65.69. BJ's Wholesale is reportedly ending its co-branded credit card partnership with the marketing services and customer loyalty program company. Ford Motor Co., down $1.93 to $22.45. The automaker is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. Tegna Inc., up $1.01 to $20.19. Standard General and Apollo Global Management are reportedly close to buying the broadcaster. Procter & Gamble Co., up $5.27 to $162. The maker of Dawn dish detergent and other consumer products reported strong fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue. UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $1.53 to $462.52. The health insurer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts. Bank of America Corp., up 18 cents to $46.44. The bank reported a solid profit gain during the fourth-quarter that beat Wall Street forecasts. US Bancorp, down $4.82 to $57.37. The bank's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Morgan Stanley, up $1.72 to $95.73. The investment bank's fourth-quarter profit rose and beat Wall Street forecasts.