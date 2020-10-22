Fluor: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Thursday reported a loss of $171 million in its third quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period.

Fluor shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 6%. The stock has fallen 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLR