Flotek Industries: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.52. A year ago, they were trading at $2.87.

