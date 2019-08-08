Five Point: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) _ Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $12.4 million in the period.

Five Point shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.92, a drop of 39% in the last 12 months.

