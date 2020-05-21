Five Point: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $24.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

Five Point shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.35, a decrease of 33% in the last 12 months.

