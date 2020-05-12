Firsthand Technology Value Fund: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a loss of $45.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $6.42. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The technology investment fund posted revenue of $772,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $772,000.

The company's shares closed at $3.44. A year ago, they were trading at $10.90.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVVC