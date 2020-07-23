FirstService: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $27.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 86 cents per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $621.6 million in the period.

FirstService shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

