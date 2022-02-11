FirstEnergy settles lawsuits seeking corporate reform

CLEVELAND (AP) — Akron-based First Energy announced it has settled a series of shareholder lawsuits seeking corporate reforms in the wake of a bribery and corruption scandal.

FirstEnergy in a statement on Thursday said provisions of the settlement include an agreement that six longtime board members will not stand for election at the company's May shareholder meeting. The board of directors will now be responsible for overseeing FirstEnergy's lobbying and political activities while a committee of board members will conduct a review the current executive team.